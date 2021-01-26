Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL)’s stock price rose 6.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.72 and last traded at $2.70. Approximately 11,852,631 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 12,137,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.54.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.78 million for the quarter. Vislink Technologies had a negative return on equity of 118.10% and a negative net margin of 58.69%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vislink Technologies stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 88,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.60% of Vislink Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vislink Technologies, Inc designs, develops, and delivers wireless communications solutions in North and South America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells microwave communications equipment and video transmission products under the Nucomm, RF Central, and IMT brand names for broadcast, sports and entertainment, and government/surveillance markets.

