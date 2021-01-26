Viela Bio (NASDAQ:VIE) Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of Viela Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIE) were up 5.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.73 and last traded at $36.68. Approximately 112,084 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 142,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.87.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VIE shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Viela Bio from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Viela Bio from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Viela Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.25.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.52 and a 200 day moving average of $35.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 0.43.

Viela Bio (NASDAQ:VIE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that Viela Bio, Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Viela Bio by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Viela Bio by 10.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Viela Bio by 8.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Viela Bio by 137.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 16,059 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Viela Bio by 85.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 7,510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.98% of the company’s stock.

Viela Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIE)

Viela Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of treatments for severe inflammation and autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is inebilizumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder, kidney transplant desensitization, myasthenia gravis, and IgG4-related diseases.

