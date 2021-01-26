Vidulum Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $20,746.00 (VDL)

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 26th. Vidulum has a market capitalization of $121,861.63 and $20,746.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vidulum has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. One Vidulum coin can now be bought for $0.0170 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001067 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000627 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Vidulum Coin Profile

VDL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. Vidulum’s official message board is medium.com/vidulum. The official website for Vidulum is vidulum.app. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vidulum Coin Trading

Vidulum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidulum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vidulum using one of the exchanges listed above.

