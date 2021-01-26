VIBE (VIBE) Price Reaches $0.0217 on Top Exchanges

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. VIBE has a market cap of $5.65 million and $120,986.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIBE token can currently be bought for $0.0217 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, VIBE has traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00071227 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $252.18 or 0.00790044 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00007346 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00049471 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,369.79 or 0.04291327 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00015216 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00017502 BTC.

About VIBE

VIBE (VIBE) is a token. Its launch date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io . The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling VIBE

VIBE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

