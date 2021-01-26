Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $16.52

Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.52 and last traded at $16.49, with a volume of 37619 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

VIAV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Viavi Solutions from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Viavi Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.94.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.88 and a 200 day moving average of $13.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.51 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $284.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.57 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Viavi Solutions news, Director Keith Barnes sold 6,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $85,921.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 122,743 shares in the company, valued at $1,615,297.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 160,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $2,189,740.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 691,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,412,417.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 185,795 shares of company stock worth $2,529,073. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIAV. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 176.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,667 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Palladiem LLC bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.