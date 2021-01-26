Veros 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $131,439.00 (VRS)

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. During the last week, Veros has traded up 113.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Veros coin can currently be purchased for about $7.86 or 0.00024798 BTC on major exchanges. Veros has a total market cap of $9.65 million and $131,439.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00071272 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $249.08 or 0.00786055 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00007297 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00049042 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,352.76 or 0.04269023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00015288 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00017557 BTC.

Veros Profile

Veros is a coin. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,227,693 coins. The official website for Veros is vedh.io . Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veros was built from the ashes of an old project that was abandoned by its creators. When the previous founders took the money and ran, they left behind a community of people in shambles, without a hope for revival. From this, Veros Digital Hearts was born. Veros Digital Hearts converted all of the worthless tokens from the old project into new VRS tokens, ready to be used on the Veros global fundraising platform. Veros’ core essence is to proliferate philanthropy. It is where we came from, and where we are headed. Veros is a zero-fee fundraising platform where the majority of all advertisement revenue funnels directly into fundraisers launched on the platform.IEO VEROS Fundraising Platform™ | VRS 3.0 on Dex-trade.comMarch 31 – April 14https://twitter.com/VEROSFP/status/1247219278140649476https://dex-trade.com/ieo/vrs IEO VEROS Fundraising Platform™ | VRS 3.0 on P2PB2B.ioApril 8-22, 2020https://twitter.com/VEROSFP/status/1247214236377452549https://p2pb2b.io/token-sale/VRS/3 “

Veros Coin Trading

Veros can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veros using one of the exchanges listed above.

