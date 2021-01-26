Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.00-5.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.98. Verizon Communications also updated its FY21 guidance to $5.00-5.15 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Verizon Communications from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an equal weight rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a hold rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.84.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $56.90 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.81. The firm has a market cap of $235.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.18%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $601,027.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,299.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

