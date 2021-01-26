Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $100.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Verint Systems traded as high as $75.05 and last traded at $74.91, with a volume of 20486 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.18.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Verint Systems from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Verint Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

In other Verint Systems news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 4,607 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total transaction of $277,525.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,315 shares in the company, valued at $11,886,255.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elan Moriah sold 10,716 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total transaction of $651,961.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,781,233.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,656 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,817. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the third quarter worth $39,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 231.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verint Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 315.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.22. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $328.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verint Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.