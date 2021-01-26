VeriBlock Price Up 4.1% Over Last Week (VBK)

VeriBlock (CURRENCY:VBK) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One VeriBlock coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. VeriBlock has a market cap of $5.63 million and approximately $1,452.00 worth of VeriBlock was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, VeriBlock has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar.

VeriBlock Coin Profile

VeriBlock (CRYPTO:VBK) is a PoP + PoW coin that uses the vBlake hashing algorithm. VeriBlock’s total supply is 976,575,755 coins and its circulating supply is 698,586,395 coins. VeriBlock’s official Twitter account is @veriblock and its Facebook page is accessible here. VeriBlock’s official website is www.veriblock.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The VeriBlock Blockchain is a concrete implementation of PoP, which extends Bitcoin's security to other blockchains in the most secure, economical, and easy-to-implement manner possible, further developing upon the DTTP ethos of PoP. It acts as a fully DTTP security adapter/aggregation layer between other blockchains and Bitcoin. Every time a new blockchain joins the VeriBlock ecosystem or an existing one increases in value, all other blockchains in the VeriBlock ecosystem benefit by enjoying the additional security and decentralization that results from VeriBlock's increased network effect. “

VeriBlock Coin Trading

VeriBlock can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriBlock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriBlock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriBlock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

