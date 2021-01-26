Veracity Capital LLC Takes Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,166 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,013 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $333,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in QUALCOMM by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 41,802 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $164.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $185.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Several research firms recently commented on QCOM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.04.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $492,268.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,738 shares in the company, valued at $390,110.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $10,889,278.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,547,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

