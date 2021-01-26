Veracity Capital LLC Takes $201,000 Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 459 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.72, for a total value of $238,351.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.43, for a total transaction of $33,002,343.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,333 shares of company stock worth $106,085,379 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $464.79 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $436.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $374.98. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.67 and a 1-year high of $470.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.04 billion, a PE ratio of 73.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.39 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a $3.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 78.05%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVGO. Argus boosted their target price on Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.74.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

