Veracity Capital LLC Sells 18,386 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Veracity Capital LLC decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 85.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,386 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,805,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,208,000 after purchasing an additional 720,076 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 10,587,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,411,000 after purchasing an additional 173,253 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,876,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,847,000 after purchasing an additional 66,493 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,766,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,691,000 after purchasing an additional 168,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,277,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,262,000 after purchasing an additional 575,742 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $1,710,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock opened at $140.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $148.77. The firm has a market cap of $193.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Truist upped their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.89.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

