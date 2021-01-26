Veracity Capital LLC Purchases 42,525 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 65.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,525 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Harding Loevner LP increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 118.4% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 70.8% during the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Truist began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.50.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $110.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $113.41. The company has a market cap of $195.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.04 and a 200 day moving average of $96.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 58.17%.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $22,437,795.52. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $5,458,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 308,884 shares of company stock worth $30,552,196. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

