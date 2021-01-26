Veracity Capital LLC Purchases 394 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,959,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,900 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $465,697,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,394,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,419,000 after buying an additional 183,194 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 15.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,642,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,677,000 after acquiring an additional 495,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,279,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,684,000 after purchasing an additional 78,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes bought 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.82 per share, with a total value of $3,015,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,902,709.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal bought 9,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.41 per share, for a total transaction of $499,572.12. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,942.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 84,591 shares of company stock worth $4,567,268 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RTX opened at $66.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.43 and its 200 day moving average is $64.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.66 billion, a PE ratio of -57.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. DZ Bank raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.78.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.