Veracity Capital LLC Purchases 12,654 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,654 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 4.2% during the third quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 21,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 6.3% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $12,433,045.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,749 shares in the company, valued at $29,363,456.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total transaction of $42,094,714.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 501,243 shares of company stock valued at $68,703,231. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $132.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $325.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.78. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PG. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

