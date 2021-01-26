Veracity Capital LLC Has $250,000 Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,139,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882,982 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth approximately $97,609,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 34.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,888,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,431,000 after purchasing an additional 996,562 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 43.9% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,934,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,382,000 after purchasing an additional 895,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 664.0% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 811,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,288,000 after purchasing an additional 705,015 shares in the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRK. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Truist initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $81.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $205.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.38. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $89.20.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.10%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

