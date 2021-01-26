Veracity Capital LLC Buys 119 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,514 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,967,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 340,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,816,000 after acquiring an additional 23,817 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 13,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 43,629 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total transaction of $4,887,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,145,570.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,109 shares of company stock worth $15,631,659. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on PYPL. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.74.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $3.80 on Monday, reaching $248.20. The stock had a trading volume of 472,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,641,805. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $232.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $255.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

