Veracity Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,345 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC owned about 0.12% of Lam Research worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Lam Research by 121.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 694,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,331,000 after purchasing an additional 380,473 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in Lam Research by 1,986.0% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 242,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,641,000 after acquiring an additional 231,109 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Lam Research by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,130,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $375,078,000 after acquiring an additional 229,409 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 860,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,464,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Lam Research by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 548,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $181,848,000 after acquiring an additional 208,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $420.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $616.00 price target (up previously from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lam Research from $352.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Lam Research from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $440.96.

LRCX stock opened at $567.76 on Tuesday. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $181.38 and a one year high of $585.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $505.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $402.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $81.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

In related news, Director Leslie F. Varon sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.45, for a total transaction of $91,451.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.66, for a total transaction of $7,512,098.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,202 shares of company stock worth $21,774,505 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.