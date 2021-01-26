Veracity Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 857 iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2,280.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

IYH opened at $258.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $248.00 and a 200-day moving average of $234.31. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $156.17 and a 52 week high of $258.52.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

