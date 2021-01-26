Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Acquired by Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc.

Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,154 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. FMR LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems by 15.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,916,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,152,638,000 after purchasing an additional 648,208 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Veeva Systems by 3.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,610,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,108,459,000 after purchasing an additional 539,396 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems by 159.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 306,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,227,000 after purchasing an additional 188,380 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,555,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Veeva Systems by 29.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 727,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,479,000 after purchasing an additional 166,740 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VEEV has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $332.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.08.

NYSE VEEV traded up $3.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $292.50. 969,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 992,223. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.11 and a 12 month high of $313.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.30 billion, a PE ratio of 136.68, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $277.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.75.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $377.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.11, for a total value of $786,763.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,081,666.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.45, for a total transaction of $1,327,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,782.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,901 shares of company stock worth $12,101,044 over the last quarter. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

