Varta AG (VAR1.F) (ETR:VAR1) Given a €88.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Varta AG (VAR1.F) (ETR:VAR1) received a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective from investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 39.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Europe set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on shares of Varta AG (VAR1.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Varta AG (VAR1.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Varta AG (VAR1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Varta AG (VAR1.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €107.00 ($125.88).

Varta AG (VAR1.F) stock opened at €144.90 ($170.47) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €117.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is €114.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Varta AG has a fifty-two week low of €50.50 ($59.41) and a fifty-two week high of €138.70 ($163.18).

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries and Power & Energy. The Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

