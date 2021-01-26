Vantage Investment Partners LLC Sells 6,298 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 395,209 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,298 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $7,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 17,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 19,620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 69,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,485 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. 30.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPD stock opened at $21.12 on Tuesday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $27.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.52. The company has a market cap of $46.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.79%.

Several analysts have commented on EPD shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.29.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $76,880.00. Also, CEO Aj Teague purchased 1,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.05 per share, for a total transaction of $35,814.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 10,905 shares of company stock worth $213,546. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

