Vantage Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,328 shares during the quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nia Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $474,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 754.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 65,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 58,245 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 33,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 10,852 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,601,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,883,000 after purchasing an additional 446,861 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $61.05 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $35.41 and a twelve month high of $61.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.72.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.