Vantage Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,530 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 9,656,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,897,000 after purchasing an additional 752,932 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,908,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,628,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,812,000 after buying an additional 373,920 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,442,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,093,000 after buying an additional 352,771 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,110,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,773,000 after buying an additional 185,562 shares during the period.

Shares of VYM stock opened at $94.26 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $60.07 and a 52 week high of $96.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.82.

