Vantage Investment Partners LLC Has $21.06 Million Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications accounts for about 1.2% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $21,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $652.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $345.67 and a 12 month high of $681.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $646.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $620.30. The stock has a market cap of $130.35 billion, a PE ratio of 51.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.87. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $12.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Truist raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $655.44.

In other Charter Communications news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 7,927 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.34, for a total transaction of $5,012,559.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,811 shares in the company, valued at $16,953,667.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 9,679 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $594.81, for a total value of $5,757,165.99. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,578 shares in the company, valued at $28,299,870.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,860 shares of company stock valued at $45,482,701. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

