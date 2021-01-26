Vantage Investment Partners LLC Has $13.18 Million Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,259 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,749 shares during the period. CoStar Group makes up about 0.8% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $13,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 38 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 264.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSGP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $900.00 to $915.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Truist lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $850.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $890.58.

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $909.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.05 and a beta of 0.97. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $500.24 and a twelve month high of $951.18. The company has a quick ratio of 16.35, a current ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $892.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $848.54.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $425.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.13 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 17.57%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

Featured Article: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.