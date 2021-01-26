Vantage Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC cut its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,934 shares during the quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $9,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 68.2% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX opened at $66.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.66 billion, a PE ratio of -57.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, Chairman Thomas A. Kennedy acquired 19,059 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,025.73. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 362,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,022,526.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal acquired 9,532 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.41 per share, with a total value of $499,572.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,942.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 84,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,268 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.78.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

