Vanilla Network (VNLA) Reaches Market Cap of $143,026.82

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. In the last week, Vanilla Network has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. One Vanilla Network token can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000756 BTC on major exchanges. Vanilla Network has a market cap of $143,026.82 and approximately $9,198.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vanilla Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00052534 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00127867 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00072101 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.87 or 0.00280679 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00068070 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00038853 BTC.

About Vanilla Network

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 948,753 tokens and its circulating supply is 584,325 tokens. Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network . Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1

Buying and Selling Vanilla Network

Vanilla Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanilla Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vanilla Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vanilla Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vanilla Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.