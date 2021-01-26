Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Nadler Financial Group Inc.

Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,478 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 7.5% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $39,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,134,000. Columbus Macro LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 10,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 279,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,193,000 after acquiring an additional 10,812 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.54. 61,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,100,643. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $75.55 and a twelve month high of $124.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.62.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.