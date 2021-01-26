Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,479 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $46,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 55,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,159,000 after acquiring an additional 8,188 shares during the period.

VOO stock traded up $1.52 on Monday, reaching $353.42. 363,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,141,434. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $342.66 and a 200-day moving average of $319.49. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $200.55 and a twelve month high of $353.83.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

