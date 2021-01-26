Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) is Private Capital Group LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.7% of Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Private Capital Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $9,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VBK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 998,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,519,000 after purchasing an additional 120,206 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,817,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,001.5% during the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 69,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,835,000 after buying an additional 62,757 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,933.2% in the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 53,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,572,000 after acquiring an additional 52,065 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 684,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,099,000 after purchasing an additional 35,866 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $287.12 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $123.28 and a 12 month high of $291.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $271.76 and its 200 day moving average is $234.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

