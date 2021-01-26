Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Acquired by Nadler Financial Group Inc.

Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,318,000 after buying an additional 10,948 shares during the period. Fullen Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $4,608,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 40.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.8% in the third quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 189,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,214,000 after acquiring an additional 10,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 18,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOE traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $122.23. The company had a trading volume of 4,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,258. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $67.66 and a 1-year high of $124.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.18 and a 200-day moving average of $108.95.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

