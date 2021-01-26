Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) Holdings Cut by Ironwood Financial llc

Ironwood Financial llc lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VO. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.2% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 19,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the third quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $211.72. 71,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 782,435. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $110.05 and a fifty-two week high of $216.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.25.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

