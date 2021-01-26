Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BLV) Shares Sold by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,718 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.3% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,385,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,838,000 after buying an additional 579,920 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,190,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,773,000 after purchasing an additional 123,409 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,259,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,684,000 after purchasing an additional 28,439 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,381,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,456,000 after purchasing an additional 365,066 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 590,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,046,000 after purchasing an additional 80,028 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BLV traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $107.35. 7,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,432. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.07 and a 200 day moving average of $111.89. Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $90.70 and a 1-year high of $117.98.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

