Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Acquired by FC Advisory LLC

FC Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 0.9% of FC Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 10,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 76,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,476,000 after buying an additional 5,759 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 27,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 9,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCIT traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,041,195. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.42. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $78.82 and a twelve month high of $97.19.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a $0.388 dividend. This represents a $4.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

