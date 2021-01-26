Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) Hits New 52-Week High at $237.00

Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $237.00 and last traded at $237.00, with a volume of 1 shares. The stock had previously closed at $236.19.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $226.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. South State CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $31,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $41,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

