Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 871,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 54,580 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 3.0% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $43,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,100.0% during the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 304.7% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $33,000.

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.29. 550,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,566,438. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $54.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.08.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

