Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Peak Financial Management Inc.

Peak Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 127,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 2.4% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,100.0% in the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 304.7% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000.

VWO traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,146,210. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.25. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $54.56.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

