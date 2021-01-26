Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Sold by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 224.4% during the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $57.47 on Tuesday. Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $30.03 and a fifty-two week high of $75.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.37.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

