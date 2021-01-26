Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stake Raised by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $410,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $876,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 224,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,944,000 after purchasing an additional 98,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VIG traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $141.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,369,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,217. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.20. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $87.71 and a 12-month high of $143.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.