Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $125.12

Shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOX) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $125.12 and last traded at $125.12, with a volume of 275 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $124.32.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOX. Sabal Trust CO lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 15,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

