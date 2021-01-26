Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Takes Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 346.1% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,605,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $365,830,000 after buying an additional 2,021,091 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $38,618,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 438.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 149,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,847,000 after buying an additional 121,540 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 38.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 308,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,364,000 after buying an additional 85,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $9,351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sarepta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $217.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.38.

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $96.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,157,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,018,029. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 2.01. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.06 and a 1-year high of $181.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.57.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $143.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.69 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 121.30% and a negative return on equity of 61.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.14) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $183,975.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

