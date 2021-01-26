Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Takes Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Axel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,330,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in NVIDIA by 6.5% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,556 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP grew its position in NVIDIA by 698.5% in the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 1,565 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its position in NVIDIA by 17.6% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,471 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 55.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 312 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total transaction of $2,108,759.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,096,859.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock opened at $546.13 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $180.68 and a 1 year high of $589.07. The company has a market cap of $338.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.38, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $528.30 and a 200 day moving average of $507.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 13.94%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.27.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

