Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Takes Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,108 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,000. Facebook comprises 2.5% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Facebook during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Facebook by 58.2% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Facebook by 280.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 190 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FB stock opened at $278.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $268.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.73. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67. The company has a market capitalization of $791.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Facebook from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Facebook from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.64.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 55,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.79, for a total transaction of $15,408,111.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total value of $54,587.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,410.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,342,137 shares of company stock valued at $365,637,255 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

