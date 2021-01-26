Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Purchases Shares of 4,503 Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at about $24,175,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $12,796,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,249,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,326,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hutham S. Olayan bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,385,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 190,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,545,334.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MS traded down $1.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.38. The company had a trading volume of 15,500,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,267,420. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $77.76. The stock has a market cap of $130.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.74 and its 200 day moving average is $56.64.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

MS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.05.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

