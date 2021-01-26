Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Purchases Shares of 2,650 Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 8.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 8.0% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 29.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the third quarter valued at $6,335,000. Institutional investors own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat stock traded up $18.03 on Monday, hitting $158.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,782,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,440,297. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -352.73 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.24. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a one year low of $48.18 and a one year high of $197.50.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.33). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $94.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Beyond Meat news, General Counsel Teri L. Witteman sold 221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.64, for a total transaction of $31,081.44. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 45,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,330,768.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total transaction of $1,778,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,012 shares in the company, valued at $8,420,602.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,805 shares of company stock worth $16,381,436. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Beyond Meat from $142.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BTIG Research lowered Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Beyond Meat from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Beyond Meat from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.55.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

