Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Makes New $531,000 Investment in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 152,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,563,000 after acquiring an additional 44,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI traded down $85.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,880.00. The company had a trading volume of 586,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,822. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $422.22 and a twelve month high of $2,020.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.76 billion, a PE ratio of -11,749.27 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,725.98 and its 200-day moving average is $1,327.29.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.96) earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

MELI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Santander raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,980.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,370.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,501.82.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

