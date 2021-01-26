Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Invests $222,000 in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Mirova purchased a new stake in Twitter in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Twitter in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 11,969 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total value of $486,779.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $104,017.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 327,418 shares of company stock worth $14,729,691 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $47.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.67, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.18 and its 200 day moving average is $44.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Twitter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $56.11.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.26. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $936.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TWTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Twitter from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $56.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Twitter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

