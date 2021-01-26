Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Invests $204,000 in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in Zynga by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 28,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 8,092 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Zynga in the 3rd quarter worth $2,337,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Zynga in the 3rd quarter worth $1,328,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in Zynga in the 3rd quarter worth $12,879,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Zynga by 1,467.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZNGA. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Zynga in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Zynga from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Zynga from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

In other Zynga news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $39,700.00. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 63,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $500,220.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,127,906 shares of company stock valued at $20,628,063. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $10.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Zynga Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $11.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.22. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -344.00, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $627.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.11 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

