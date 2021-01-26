Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 15,188 Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 15,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XCEM. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 185.3% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 37,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 24,622 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 200,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 53,882 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 61,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 13,909 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the period.

Get Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF alerts:

Shares of XCEM stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.88. 5,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,316. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a twelve month low of $16.43 and a twelve month high of $32.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XCEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.